UVA Health issues warning ahead of July 4 fireworks

VIRGINIA – UVA Health is issuing a warning ahead of July 4th fireworks. The U.S. had 9,700 fireworks-related injuries and eight deaths last year.

UVA Health Trauma Center Manager Valerie Quick said the most common injuries are burns. Teens ages 15-20 and school-aged children are most at risk. She said you should never hold fireworks in your hand while lighting them or point them at anyone. And never try to re-light a firework if it doesn’t go off.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Remember: it’s illegal to set off fireworks in Virginia that fly through the air or across the ground. While sparklers are allowed, they can also be dangerous, especially for children. Quick said sparklers can burn at 2,000 degrees.

Quick said it’s best to leave fireworks to the professionals.

“Grab a blanket, kick back, and enjoy the professionals putting on a show. That’s the best way to do it,” said Quick.

Dehydration from being out in the sun and drinking can also lead to more accidents.

If you are injured, Quick said you can rinse minor burns with cold water. But seek medical treatment for anything serious. When in doubt, call 911.