Holiday boaters flock to Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – One way a lot of people in our area are celebrating the Fourth of July is with a day on the water.

It’s not only a way to beat the heat, but also a way to spend time with friends and family for the holiday.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

People from several states away traveled to Smith Mountain Lake to boat, paddleboard, jet ski and more.

We spoke with the Department of Water Resources earlier this week, and they told us they were gearing up for a busy long weekend - and it was certainly busy out there Thursday.

We spoke with one group of girls who were excited to hit the water and tube.

”We get to go outside the wake when we go tubing which is the most fun, but we when we fall off it’s the most fun,” one child said.

And hopefully, everyone enjoyed their time on the water before a storm rolled in.