Man arrested after Alleghany County shooting that injured juvenile

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a shooting that occurred outside a residence in Selma, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

10 News has learned that just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities received a call from a resident living in at 1218 block of Staunton Street. The resident stated that there were four males outside her residence.

A Clifton Forge Officer arrived on scene, and immediately notified dispatch that shots had been fired from the residence at a Nissan Altima that was fleeing the scene.

We’re told the officer detained a suspect who has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Sorrels of Selma.

The weapon, an AR .223, was retrieved at the scene and at 4:48 a.m., LewisGale Alleghany then contacted the dispatch center and stated they had four males including one with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.

We’re also told other deputies responded to the ER and secured the suspected vehicle along with the four juveniles.

After investigation, we’re told officers determined that three juveniles and one 18-year-old man were on Staunton Street, on or near the property, when the property owner exited the residence and displayed a gun.

Once the individuals tried to flee the scene, the homeowner began firing his gun at the vehicle, hitting it several times. A juvenile was also struck in the right leg and was transported to Roanoke Carilion Hospital.

The juvenile is in stable condition, and the investigation is still open.

Sorrels was charged with the following: