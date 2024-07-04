There’s a warning this Fourth of July

ROANOKE, Va. – First responders are warning people from setting off their own fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Roanoke County Fire Department said they’ve seen their show of accidents over the years, including anything from blowing off fireworks to causing homes to catch on fire.

Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel with the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said sparklers are legal in Virginia. However, he said they are not always safe.

“One concern is the tip of a sparkler gets anywhere from 1200 to 2000 degrees. So, if you think about that touching a child or a piece of clothing or something like that what it’s gonna do,” said Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel also said there’s an added danger from the moderate drought.

He said one of the biggest mistakes is when people bring back fireworks from out of state that they think are the “good stuff.” However, that could be illegal in the Commonwealth.

Clingenpeel said that it’s illegal in Virginia to possess, use or sell any firework that explodes, rises into the air or projects.

He is urging people to leave it to the professionals.

There are lots of shows in Southwest Virginia.

The Town of Vinton is organizing its annual event at the Vinton War Memorial at 6:30 p.m. tonight. There will be a DJ and a foam pit for kids.

“This is an event that is a community favorite here in the Town of Vinton. It has been going on since at least the early 80s and we just love celebrating Independence Day with the community and providing everybody with a safe place to come view fireworks,” said Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events Mandy Adkins with the Town of Vinton.

Roanoke City is also hosting its Freedom Festival Friday night. There is a trampoline and bouncy house for kids. You can listen to live music and there are food trucks too.

“We want people from all throughout the city to have the same opportunity to be able to enjoy this free festival. Come out listen to some good music see some great fireworks and really spend time with the people that are all throughout the city that they may not get to see otherwise,” said Events Coordinator Tim Pohlad-Thomas with Roanoke City Parks and Recreation.