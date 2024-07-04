Town of Vinton hosts annual ‘Four on the Fourth’ race to benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs

VINTON, Va. – On Thursday, the town of Vinton hosted its annual ‘Four on the Fourth’ race, benefitting our local Boys and Girls Clubs.

More than 400 runners registered and raised money for the group’s summer programs and operation costs.

Organizers of the event said the race also helps bring people together and raise awareness of all the benefits that the club offers across Southwest Virginia.

”I hope people take away a sense of community. It’s a lot of fun, if you stay around and watch, people are celebrating each other. That’s what we’re about at the club, inclusivity, acceptance, supporting each other...So I hope they feel that as they’re here, and I hope they reflect on the work that we do, and that they choose to stay involved with us,” said Rebekah Meadows, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Some of the club’s locations are in Roanoke City and County, Salem, and Montgomery and Franklin Counties.