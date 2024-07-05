Bedford Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect in fraud investigation

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud investigation, we’re told.

According to the department, the suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 50′s or 60′s. He has gray hair and a goatee, wearing glasses, and was operating a red Audi SUV that is possibly from out-of-state.

The suspect committed fraud in Blacksburg using the same vehicle as well, BPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Lawhorne at 540-587-6116, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or by entering your tip online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.