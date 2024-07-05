Fairlawn Community Park gives another option for recreation in Pulaski County

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Pulaski County’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new name for a local park in Fairlawn.

Known as the Fairlawn Community Park, the park at the old Riverlawn Elementary School includes new basketball courts and pickleball courts.

We talked to the director of the Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department, and he said this is the first step in giving the park a unifying name and planning a future to connect this park to two other local parks.

“You got Fairlawn Community Park, Smith Farm Park, and then finally we will get parallel to the New River there across from Bissett [Park] and Sheffey Riverside Park where we will have a boat launch and things of that nature here in the near future,” said Shay Dunnigan, director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation.

He said with the size of Pulaski County, this gives people access to a park in more parts of the county.