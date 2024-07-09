Deputies search missing Amherst Co. woman’s home

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered to search the home of an Amherst Co. woman over a year since she went missing.

Mother Elsie Wiggington disappeared last June, but for the first time, law enforcement are looking at her property on Pendleton Drive where she was last seen.

“Unfortunately, the angle that we’re working here today is a total different direction than her being OK,” Amherst Co. Sheriff Jimmy Ayers said.

Wiggington’s sister, Victoria Seal, didn’t know if this day would ever come.

“It should have been done last year when we tried to report her missing,” Seal said. “Me, along with multiple other people, family members, friends, even coworkers at her job was asking for them to do welfare checks.”

Ayers wasn’t the sheriff when Wiggington went missing, but once he found out about the case, he was extremely concerned.

“It’s pretty sad that it’s been 12 months before any action was taken on this at all,” Ayers said.

He said Wiggington was not entered into their missing persons database at the time people reported her missing.

Ayers said after weekly meetings with multiple law enforcement agencies this year, they’re finally at the point of executing search warrants.

“We’ve got five cadaver dogs,” Ayers said. “They’re here today to check the exterior of the property, and then we’ve got the state police forensic team that are doing forensic testing on the structures on the property.”

Seal is hopeful this gives her family some answers, despite the time that has passed.

“I’m disappointed that it took this long,” Seal said. “But, I am thankful that we are here and that we are able to do this today.”

The sheriff said the Pendleton Dr. residence likely won’t be the only property searched in the coming days.

“I’m working to the same resolve for she and her family as I would for my own,” Ayers said.

If you have a tip or know anything about the circumstances of Wiggington’s disappearance, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers, or the Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office a call, at (434) 946-9381.