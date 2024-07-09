79º
Wards Road Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg closed for renovations

The restaurant is expected to open Aug. 1

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Chick-fil-A location in Lynchburg is closed for the next few weeks due to renovations.

The restaurant on Wards Road, near Liberty University, closed its doors Monday, and is expected to reopen on Aug. 1.

We’re told upgrades will include reworking the parking lot, including a new turning lane into the lot near Sheetz. There will also be a second lane of traffic in the back of the building, making for an easier exit.

Events are being planned to celebrate the restaurant’s reopening. On Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m., if you purchase anything, you can get a free sandwich when you wear a tie-dye shirt.

