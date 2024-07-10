American Red Cross Southwest Virginia Chapter sends volunteers to Texas following Hurricane Beryl

ROANOKE, Va. – Over 400 volunteers from the American Red Cross have made their way to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Some of those volunteers are from right here in our region. The Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Red Cross said there are four people from their chapter who traveled to Texas for a two-week deployment.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The volunteers are helping set up shelters for people displaced by the storms, as well as distributing food.

“The American Red Cross’ role is to provide food, shelter and comfort. We have opened eight shelters in the Texas area and we had over 200 people in the first few days that were there,” said Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Chapter, Jackie Grant.

Over 25 volunteers from across Virginia are currently in Texas helping with relief efforts.

There are other ways to support the Red Cross by volunteering locally, making a monetary donation or donating blood.

Learn more on their website.