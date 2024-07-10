Join us for WSLS night at the Salem Fair!

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair is back in town and tonight is WSLS night.

Wednesday night only, you can make a difference in the community and get a discount on rides.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

All you have to do is bring two pairs of socks and you can get a wristband for $9 off until 9 p.m.

All donations will go to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in Salem.

“Homeless shelters and things of that nature will tell you all the items they most need are fresh clean socks,” Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said. “So that’s a great night, $23 — you get a wristband which is a great deal.”

The fair runs through Sunday.