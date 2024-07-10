76º
New Horizons Healthcare closing Valley View location Aug. 9, some staff members laid off

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

(New Horizons Healthcare) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – New Horizons Healthcare will be closing its Valley View location at 5060 Valley View Road on Aug. 9, the provider said Wednesday.

The company said it made the decision after it determined that the Valley View satellite was unsustainable in the post-pandemic Health Center landscape.

10 affected employees were laid off and offered generous severance packages, NHH said.

We’re told all current patients will be actively supported in receiving care with the full array of services at the main location, 3716 Melrose Avenue NW Roanoke.

“It is with very careful consideration that we take this action, but it had become unavoidable,” said CEO Jonathan Stewart. “I want to thank our team for adapting and I want to thank our patients for trusting us. The future is still bright for us.”

