New River Valley native set to race at SRO World Challenge in Alton

DUBLIN, Va. – Our region has a rich history of race car driving and this month, the area offers up the annual SRO World Challenge race at VIR International Raceway.

We met with one of the drivers for the upcoming event who is a native to the New River Valley and he said he’s been involved in the industry for over 20 years.

He said when he first started, he had no experience with racing, but now he has competed all around the world.

“It’s possible no matter where you live just as long as you are willing to dig in,” said James Clay, driver for BimmerWorld Racing. “I had no money back in those days, and I just scraped and put it all together, much like a bunch of my friends in grassroots racing of all types do. If you live the dream hard enough, you figure out how to make it work.”

The race weekend in Alton will be from July 19 through July 21.

For more information on the race, you can find it here.