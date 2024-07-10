Six killed in traffic crashes on Virginia Highways during July 4th Holiday period, according to VSP

Preliminary data indicates six people lost their lives in six traffic crashes during the five-day statistical counting period for the July 4th Holiday, VSP said.

VSP participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E) to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia highways during the Holiday.

Recommended Videos

“Excessive speeding, drivers, and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put too many at-risk traveling on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

We’re told the fatal crashes occurred in Wythe County, Richmond, Charles City, Henrico and two in Bedford County.

VSP said the counting period was from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

According to Settle, there were also two instances of police citing motorists for driving at triple-digit speeds.

We’ve learned one of those instances happened in Rockbridge County where a motorist was cited for driving 125 mph on I-64.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

During the Operation CARE initiative for the July 4th Holiday, VSP Cited 4,044 speeders and 1,868 reckless drivers. We’re also told troopers arrested 95 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

State police also investigated 1,027 total traffic crashes statewide.

VSP said that funds generated from summonses issued by State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.