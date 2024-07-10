87º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Washington and Lee University received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The situation is active and the public is being asked to avoid the area

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Washington and Lee University, Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee University received a bomb threat Wednesday morning and the public is being asked to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the University.

The threat was received around 8 a.m. and did not specify what locations were targeted.

Recommended Videos

The University said police are on the scene, which is active at this time, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

For more information and up-to-date alerts go to Washington and Lee’s Facebook page or the university’s general alert system.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Recommended Videos