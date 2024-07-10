LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee University received a bomb threat Wednesday morning and the public is being asked to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the University.

The threat was received around 8 a.m. and did not specify what locations were targeted.

The University said police are on the scene, which is active at this time, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

For more information and up-to-date alerts go to Washington and Lee’s Facebook page or the university’s general alert system.