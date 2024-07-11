A Heartwarming Update: A Danville mom and baby back home thanks to Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. – This morning 10 News has a happy update about a Danville mom, Kawalpreet Kohli, and her baby girl, Kiara who are finally back home together.

Born 10 weeks premature, Kiara spent her first two months in a hospital in Roanoke.

“It was a really, really bad situation because we never thought the baby would come too early, and we were not mentally prepared,” said Kawalpreet Kohli.

During this challenging time, Kawalpreet found solace and support while she stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia. She said the staff and other families who were there helped her.

“I never thought that I’m alone because I was having a huge family over here,” said Kawalpreet.

By staying at the house, Kohli saw her daughter in the hospital daily. Something which may have been challenging since she lives two hours away.

Kawalpreet’s husband, Gurmeet Singh Kohli, said he is thankful because while Kohli was at the Ronald McDonald House, he had to stay home in Danville to care for their oldest daughter.

“I believe the Ronald McDonald House has really been a blessing to me,” said Gurmeet.

However, now the whole family is back together again.

“It’s very good, amazing—a really amazing feeling. It’s nice to see her growing from day one till now,” said Kawalpreet.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia helps about 700 families a year, ensuring they can stay close to their children in hospitals nearby. Families can stay there for free. They do have to live 25 miles or more away from the house.

The group is a global organization that has local branches throughout the country. It serves more than one million families on average each year.

“Being able to take those burdens off—where they’re gonna sleep, what they’re gonna eat, how they’re gonna do their laundry, how they are gonna stay next to their child while they’re getting life-saving treatments—it’s indescribable,” explained Montana Kimrey, Donor, and Community Relations Coordinator at the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.

Now, the Kohli family is joyfully reunited. Kawalpreet cherishes every moment with Kiara.

“It’s amazing feeling. It really makes you on top of the world,” said Kawalpreet.