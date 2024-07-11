Family’s unwavering love fuels search for Amherst missing woman

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – It’s been over a year since Elsie Wiggington disappeared, and her family tells 10 News they’re finally pleased with the progress of the investigation - but they won’t stop fighting until they have all the answers.

“That’s what family does. Family picks up and they do what they have to do,” Elsie’s foster sister Tracey Coleman said.

In the search for Elsie Wiggington, one thing has never wavered: the love of her family.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We are going to get justice for Elsie, we are going to get justice for our family,” Coleman said.

Her sister, Mary Jordan, said she just wants answers.

“We’ve been grieving for over a year now and we just want it ramped up, we want to know answers. We want to know what happened to our sister,” Jordan said.

On Tuesday, Elsie’s property in Amherst was searched for the first time.

And while it took nearly a year for the investigation to get going, her sister Tracey Coleman tells us they’re relieved to see movement.

“This isn’t like a TV show. It takes time for them to get results back from any evidence they may have gathered,” Coleman said.

Her family has stood firm in their belief that Elsie was in an abusive relationship before her disappearance. And now, her sister Victoria Seal says they’ve made it a mission to advocate for victims.

“On that day, Elsie stood up for herself. And we all know here in domestic violence cases, normally the end is when you try to leave, that’s when something bad happens. There were signs leading up to what happened to her from April of 2023 to June of 2023, I was informed that her life was pure hell,” Seal said.

We asked Elsie’s family about any future plans they have for searches with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, but they tell us they can’t give me that information because of the nature of the investigation.