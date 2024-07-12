82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Authorities investigating inmate death at Western Virginia Regional Jail

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Inmate Death, Western Virginia Regional Jail

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Western Virginia Regional Jail was found unresponsive in her cell, and pronounced dead soon after.

According to jail officials, Inmate Holly Pugh, 43, was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning. We’re told WVRJ security and medical staff immediately initiated CPR and other lifesaving measures.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke County Fire-EMS personnel responded and continued emergency treatment. The efforts to save her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m., according to the jail.

The Roanoke County Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke are investigating the incident. However, we’re told all information at this point indicates the death was due to natural causes.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos