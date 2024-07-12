Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry to hold food drive

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry has seen one of its busiest years ever and volunteers need your help this weekend.

They are hosting a food drive all day Jul. 13 at the South Main Kroger in Blacksburg.

The pantry is a non-profit run through New River Community Action. This year has been demanding on them and local families.

In years past, the pantry usually feeds around 250 Blacksburg families weekly, but now its over 350.

“That represents about 1,200 people,” said Andrea Muscatello, director of the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry. “We have a number of homeless families, as well as we have a significant number of families with children. We serve about 390 children that are included in the families.”

You can help by donating food or money, or volunteering at the drive.

For more information, you can find it here or on their Facebook here.