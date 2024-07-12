Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare receives $10,000 grant to help prevent underage, high-risk drinking

A local nonprofit is getting $10,000 to help prevent underage and high-risk drinking.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare received $10,000 from Virginia ABC’s Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant Program.

They’ll use the money to create a PSA campaign for adults, in both English and Spanish, to spread awareness about responsible drinking habits.

The PSA will also encourage guardians to talk with children and teens about the dangers of alcohol use.

“It’s just super important, in terms of people who are over the age of 21, understanding how to use this substance responsibly and engaging with so they’re good role models for the future generation and good role models for their peers as well,” Sarah Davlin, capacity building specialist for Virginia ABC said.

The Virginia ABC grant program opens up to applications in January.