Boil water notice in effect for parts of Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A boil water notice is in effect for some customers of the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority Central System Waterworks following a waterline break that was reported near the Timberlake Motel.

The waterline break has been isolated, but the boil water remains in effect until Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The notice affects customers in areas surrounding and including Timberlake Road, Highway 460, Waterlick Road including the Turkeyfoot, Rainbow Forest, Wildwood, Emerald Meadows, Hunters Mill, Austin Mill and New London areas.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, and let it boil for one minute. Let it cool before using the water.

If you cannot boil your tap water:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Officials said the damaged waterline has been isolated and will be repaired this evening. Water service has been restored but the notice will remain in effect until the results of bacteriological samples are received, expected Friday at 5 p.m.

