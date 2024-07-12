Happy Meals for the House: Local McDonald’s fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. – Dining out is making a difference.

That’s the idea behind the ‘Happy Meals for the House’ fundraiser.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Friday, a $13,000 check was presented to the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.

Local franchise owners said they’re honored to be a part of a good cause that’s helping parents during a difficult time.

“The house does so much for the community in keeping families close especially when kids are sick and need care, so it’s a great charity to support,” Local owner Dan Jackson said.

The local chapter has been giving families a place to sleep, eat and even wash their clothes for four decades.