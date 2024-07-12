74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Happy Meals for the House: Local McDonald’s fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald House

A check was presented for $13,000 Friday

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Ronald McDonald House Charities, McDonalds, Fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – Dining out is making a difference.

That’s the idea behind the ‘Happy Meals for the House’ fundraiser.

Friday, a $13,000 check was presented to the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.

Local franchise owners said they’re honored to be a part of a good cause that’s helping parents during a difficult time.

“The house does so much for the community in keeping families close especially when kids are sick and need care, so it’s a great charity to support,” Local owner Dan Jackson said.

The local chapter has been giving families a place to sleep, eat and even wash their clothes for four decades.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos