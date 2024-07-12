Happy Meals for the House: Local McDonald’s fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. – Dining out is making a difference.
That’s the idea behind the ‘Happy Meals for the House’ fundraiser.
Friday, a $13,000 check was presented to the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.
Local franchise owners said they’re honored to be a part of a good cause that’s helping parents during a difficult time.
“The house does so much for the community in keeping families close especially when kids are sick and need care, so it’s a great charity to support,” Local owner Dan Jackson said.
The local chapter has been giving families a place to sleep, eat and even wash their clothes for four decades.