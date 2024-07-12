Salem Fire and EMS Department honors life of former Chief Pat Counts

SALEM, Va. – Former Salem Fire and EMS Chief Pat Counts passed away Thursday night at the age of 72, the department announced.

Counts served the citizens of Salem for 40 years before retiring in 2014, were told.

He began as a Salem firefighter in December 1974 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Fire Prevention Division in 1990, the department said.

According to the department, Counts became Salem’s assistant fire chief and in 2001 he replaced Danny Hall as Salem’s fire chief. Counts took over the department on Sep. 11 2001.

We’re told that services are being handled by John M. Oakey and Son and details will be announced as soon as they are complete.