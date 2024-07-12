Tavern Stage Summer Music Series bringing in the tunes

ROANOKE, Va. – The third performance of the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series is happening tonight at Roanoke County’s Explore Park.

The performance taking the stage Friday night will be Charissa Joy and the high frequency from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on the Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn, which will be open from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. The band offers a variety of upbeat, feel-good, groovy tunes.

The event is free and there will be several food and beverage options.

If you want to catch the event you are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the sounds of summer.

“So, this is our second season; this is our second year of doing this event. So, last year we had a great time, it was so nice to see the lawn filled up with all the folks, and it was a really great time. So, we’re really hoping to keep it going and carried into next year as well,” Emma Layman, Special Events Programmer, Roanoke County Parks and Rec said.

The final two performances will be on Aug. 9th and Sept. 13th.