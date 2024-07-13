Juvenile in custody after Roanoke police chase of stolen vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile is in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Friday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at 5:03 p.m., officers attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street and Orange Avenue NW. The suspect drove off, and a pursuit ensued.

Recommended Videos

The suspect, who police said is a juvenile, was taken into custody in the 2300 block of Centre Avenue NW.

The incident is under investigation, RPD said.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story as we learn more.