South Boston Police searching for suspects after home, two cars damaged by gunfire

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department received a call early Saturday morning for reports of gunshots near the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellyson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 22 9mm casings and five .223 casings at the scene.

Recommended Videos

They also observed damage to two cars and a home nearby. No one inside the home was hurt, according to police.

Investigators said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 434-575-4271 or anonymously by calling the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.