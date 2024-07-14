Political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch gives insight on assassination attempt on Donald Trump

ROANOKE, Va. – Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

With less than four months until the election, political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch gave his thoughts on how the attempt on Trump’s life could affect November’s votes.

“The initial impact of this is going to be a, probably a very large boost in the polls for Donald Trump,” said Lynch. “Not only because of the shock and the natural sympathy that comes with something like this. But also how he reacted to it.”

“It plays into the narrative of his campaign that there are people out to get him and that he’s the one who can fix this country so that we don’t have this sort of thing happening again,” Lynch added.

This is the first attempted assassination of a president or former president on U.S. soil since March 30, 1981. Then-President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt, which left him in the hospital for 12 days.

Lynch said that incident only bolstered support for Reagan, which he believes will be the same case for Trump.

Dr. Lynch said he thinks that Trump will continue to hold rallies in the coming months.

“I do expect that former President Trump’s rallies are going to be, if anything, even bigger,” Lynch said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Dr. Lynch said he believes that the two parties will come together for some time in the wake of this event, but he doesn’t expect the unity to last for long.