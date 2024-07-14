Virginia lawmakers respond after shooting at Trump’s rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

VIRGINIA – Following the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, several lawmakers are releasing statements. Find the growing list of lawmakers sending condolences and condemning the incident below.

“Any and all forms of political violence are unacceptable. The event in Butler, Pennsylvania involving President Trump is a deeply concerning development. As we wait to hear more from authorities, I urge all Americans to pray for the victims of this incident, the people of Pennsylvania and President Trump.” Congressman Morgan Griffith, (R) Virginia's 9th district

"My family and I are praying for Trump, his family, the rally attendees, first responders, and our country. God clearly saved the life of Donald Trump today -- Thank God Trump is OK. He is a fighter! Let’s keep an eye on each other. The enemy is not at the gate, the enemy is in the gate. Stay vigilant. We must pray, come together, and help Donald J. Trump save our country." Virginia State Senator John McGuire, (R) Virginia's 10th district

“We were shocked and alarmed to learn of the violence that took place at the rally today. This is not a reflection of our shared values. In America, we settle political differences through free and fair elections. There is no place for violence in politics. Every American has the right to gather peacefully and participate in our political system. We are praying for the victims and President Trump and their families.” Virginia House of Delegates' Speaker Don Scott and Minority Leader Todd Gilbert