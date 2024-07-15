17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting at Langview Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday evening at Langview Apartments, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m., and moments after the initial report, a man who appeared to have been shot arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

As a result, three juvenile boys were taken in for questioning, with two remaining in custody on unrelated charges.

On Monday, Lynchburg Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, who has been charged with the following:

Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Assault and Battery

Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.