17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting at Langview Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday evening at Langview Apartments, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m., and moments after the initial report, a man who appeared to have been shot arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.
As a result, three juvenile boys were taken in for questioning, with two remaining in custody on unrelated charges.
On Monday, Lynchburg Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, who has been charged with the following:
- Malicious Wounding
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Assault and Battery
- Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Takacs at 434-455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.