17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting at Langview Apartments

The incident happened Saturday at about 7 p.m.

(WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday evening at Langview Apartments, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m., and moments after the initial report, a man who appeared to have been shot arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

As a result, three juvenile boys were taken in for questioning, with two remaining in custody on unrelated charges.

On Monday, Lynchburg Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, who has been charged with the following:

  • Malicious Wounding
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Assault and Battery
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Takacs at 434-455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

