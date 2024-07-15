66-year-old man reported missing out of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 66-year-old man has been reported missing, according to the Lynchburg Police Department Monday afternoon.

LPD said the 66-year-old William Couch was last seen on Wednesday, Jul. 10 in the downtown Lynchburg area.

He is described as a black man, with short gray hair, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen with a dark colored tank top. We’re told he suffers from diabetes and dementia, and is thought to possibly be en route to Farmville.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Couch is asked to contact SGT B. Gibson at (434) 455-6054, Lynchburg Emergency Services at (434) 847-1602, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online here, use the P3 app on a mobile device or text CVCS to 738477.