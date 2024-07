Thousands of AEP customers are currently without power in Roanoke County. (Appalachian Power)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Thousands of AEP customers are currently without power in Roanoke County.

According to an outage map from Appalachian Power, 2,753 outages are currently reported in the Woodbridge area of the county.

The cause of the outages is currently unclear.

The estimated restoration time for these outages is 2 a.m.

