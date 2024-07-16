43-year-old man dead after Nelson County motorcycle crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 43-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in Nelson County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on Rockfish Valley Highway.

We’ve learned that a 2017 Harley-Davidson FXDLS was traveling north on the highway, at the intersection with Glenthorne Loop, when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, struck the roadbed of Glenthorne Loop, and was airborne before it struck a guardrail.

We’re told the driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Francis Saunders III, of Nellysford, was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to VSP, the crash remains under investigation.