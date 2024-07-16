Boutique hotel in Crystal Spring still planned despite delays

ROANOKE, Va. – Several hurdles have pushed back development on a boutique hotel set to be built in Roanoke.

The plans to build a hotel in the Crystal Spring neighborhood were approved back in 2022.

It will be located where the former Famous Anthony’s was on Crystal Spring Avenue near the Post Office.

The hotel was originally set to be completed by the end of this year, but construction hasn’t even started yet.

Officials said there has been a delay in securing financing, which they said isn’t unusual for projects in the hospitality industry.

Things are now getting back on track.

“Well they are in preconstruction now, they are still going through some of the design phases, they are still doing some testing out there. they’ve mostly got their financing buckled up but they are mostly going through the process to start construction,” said Director of Roanoke’s Economic Development, Marc Nelson.

The boutique hotel will feature 30 rooms and a restaurant.

No word on a new opening timelines yet.