Former Giles County school employee charged with crimes against minor

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A former Giles County Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 9, the sheriff’s office presented the case to a Giles County grand jury, resulting in 23-year-old Kristen Sierra Williams of Narrows being indicted on several charges. Deputies say this came after an investigation that began on May 21 into the initial allegation.

According to deputies, she was charged with:

One count of taking indecent liberties with a minor

One count of using a communications device to commit crimes against children

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

She was arrested on July 10 but was released from the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond on the same day.