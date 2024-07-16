Giles awarded $200k grant to support reuse study for decommissioned Appalachian Power coal-fired Glen Lyn Plant

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded Giles County a $200,000 grant.

These funds are directed to support a reuse study for the decommissioned Appalachian Power (ApCo) coal-fired Glen Lyn Plant.

The Glen Lyn plant, which opened in 1919, was one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country when Appalachian Power first sought approval to dismantle it in 2015.

”I strongly support projects that reinvigorate and breathe life into our communities said U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith. ”This $200,000 grant helps Giles County develop a strategy to repurpose the ApCo plant site and assess potential pathways to strengthen the local economy.”

Congressman Griffith wrote a letter of support on behalf of the grant application.