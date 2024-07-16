98º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Giles awarded $200k grant to support reuse study for decommissioned Appalachian Power coal-fired Glen Lyn Plant

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Giles County, Glen Lyn
Glen Lyn plant in Giles County, Virginia (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded Giles County a $200,000 grant.

These funds are directed to support a reuse study for the decommissioned Appalachian Power (ApCo) coal-fired Glen Lyn Plant.

Recommended Videos

The Glen Lyn plant, which opened in 1919, was one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country when Appalachian Power first sought approval to dismantle it in 2015.

”I strongly support projects that reinvigorate and breathe life into our communities said U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith. ”This $200,000 grant helps Giles County develop a strategy to repurpose the ApCo plant site and assess potential pathways to strengthen the local economy.”

Congressman Griffith wrote a letter of support on behalf of the grant application.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos