Hot weather making peach season extra good for Woods Farm

The summer sun is not letting up with temperatures hitting the high 90s. For us, it doesn’t feel too good, but it has for a local farm whose fruit has been loving this weather.

“Peaches, peaches, peaches, it’s been a good year so far,” Mark Woods, owner and operator of Woods Farm said.

A good year for fruit, but if you aren’t a fan of the sizzling heat, you may not be rocking with summer so far.

The sun is blazing, and the heat is soaring, but these temperatures are just peachy for the local farms. The hot weather brings out the juicy and sweetness of the peach with a little taste of summer.

Farmers at Woods Farm in Boones Mill do not stop working when the temperatures rise, in fact, they say it’s been helpful for a particular fruit.

With this dry weather, water has been key for the farm.

“Everything is looking good, we are pumping water to the garden on tomatoes and beans, we are pumping 24/7 and we move from one patch to a different spot. If we didn’t have access to water, we’d be dead in the water, it just wouldn’t happen,” Woods said.

Agricultural experts said some farms with livestock are suffering in this heat and dryness, but Woods Farm is taking every bit of the summer sun to pick pristine peaches. And now, farmers are begging for rain.

“Plus, you face the uncertainty, when is it going to start again and how am I going to survive through this and farmers are survivors, obviously but that doesn’t make it any less painful.

If you want to get a taste of those juicy peaches you can head to their farm stand in Boones Mill, the City Market in Roanoke and South County Farmer’s Market.