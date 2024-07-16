Tips on hiking in the summer heat

With the beautiful Blue Ridge right in our backyard, exploring is always on our minds.

But with the summer heat, you have to be careful when hiking around the beautiful mountains.

We’re told if you plan on going on a hike in this heat, the mornings or evenings are your best bet to beat the heat.

Wearing a hat, lighter-colored clothing, and something that wicks away moisture should be your go-to attire when hitting the trails.

First responders said the biggest tip — drink that water.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate and so especially if we are talking about hiking safety, then you really need to start planning for that the day before. Don’t expect to go on this long hike in this heat and not have prepared for it. That’s probably not going to end well,” Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said.

First responders said, on a day hike in the fall weather it’s suggested to drink a liter of water, so in this heat, we are told to double or triple that.