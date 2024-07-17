22-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County, according to VSP

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Nelson County Sunday.

According to VSP, State Police were notified about a crash in the 5700 block of Norwood Road at 4:30 Sunday.

10 News has learned that the crash resulted in a 2005 Dodge Caravan overturning in a nearby creek. The Caravan was driving southbound on Norwood Road when it went off of the left side of the road through multiple trees, down an embankment, and into the creek.

The driver of the Caravan has been identified as 22-year-old Shania Hawley of Gladstone. We’re told Gladstone was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

VSP said the exact time of the crash is unknown as the vehicle was not visible from the roadway, however, State Police troopers believe it occurred between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.