Bedford Boys descendants remember 80th anniversary of dreaded telegram

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been 80 years since the Bedford community learned that they lost the Bedford Boys. Family commemorated July 17, the day the telegram came into town sharing the news of their death on D-Day with a ceremony.

Bedford suffered the nation’s highest known per capita D-Day loss.

The nieces, nephews and relatives of the Bedford Boys gathered around Wednesday to remember the day Bedford’s heart shattered.

David Stevens lost his uncle, Ray Stevens, on D-Day.

“The strange thing was that my family didn’t really talk about it a lot,” Stevens said. “I guess they were trying to protect us.”

That was a theme across town for many years, but organizer Ken Parker is determined it won’t be any longer. Family came together to share their stories and celebrate the sacrifice the men made.

“Finally what it’s like to have this celebration, have like the mini-reunion with their relatives, have lifted these dark days off the shoulders of the family,” Parker said.

Captain Taylor Fellers is thought to be the first to step foot on the beach. Elizabeth Beverly, his niece was in attendance on Wednesday.

“It never fails to bring tears to my eyes,” Beverly said. “It never fails to make me proud.”

Beverly hopes the little town will never forget his and the Bedford Boys’ stories.

“They gave their lives,” Beverly said. “I think that’s important for our generation but generations to come.”