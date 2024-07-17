Dippin’ Dots to give free ice cream in Roanoke for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Dippin’ Dots is inviting everyone to come to the Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Sunday, July 21 for a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

“We’re thrilled to invite our Dippin’ Dots fans to join us for our largest-ever National Ice Cream Day celebration,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at J&J Snack Food Corp., the parent company of Dippin’ Dots. “We can’t wait to bring the sweetness right to Roanoke this weekend, where we’ll be serving up our signature flavors and creating unforgettable memories for ice cream lovers of all ages.”

Recommended Videos

Those who want to get themselves a sweet treat can go to 4802 Valley View Boulevard Northwest during a specified 2-hour window.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

For more information on how you can celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a Dippin’ Dots, visit Dippin’ Dots.