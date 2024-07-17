HCK Hot Chicken to open soon in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – HCK Hot Chicken will hold a grand opening for its first restaurant in the Town of Vinton on Saturday, Jul. 20 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m at 2499 East Washington Ave.
The first 24 customers will receive a free sandwich, and all other guests will have the opportunity to get a $5 sandwich on opening day.
Standard business hours will be Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m - 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m - 9 p.m.
The location will offer dine-in, pickup, and delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Doordash.