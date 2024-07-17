87º
HCK Hot Chicken to open soon in Vinton

The Nashville chicken restaurant will have its grand opening Jul. 20

Colton Game, WSLS

HCK Hot Chicken logo (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

VINTON, Va. – HCK Hot Chicken will hold a grand opening for its first restaurant in the Town of Vinton on Saturday, Jul. 20 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m at 2499 East Washington Ave.

The first 24 customers will receive a free sandwich, and all other guests will have the opportunity to get a $5 sandwich on opening day.

Standard business hours will be Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m - 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m - 9 p.m.

The location will offer dine-in, pickup, and delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Doordash.

