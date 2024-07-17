Historic Smithfield Plantation prepares for 250th anniversary

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The plantation predates the Revolutionary War, officials with the plantation said to celebrate the 250 years, they are hosting an event Jul. 26 through the 28th on the plantation.

While there will be tours and events for folks, one big highlight will be a documentary by a local filmmaker on the history of the plantation.

“The purpose of the documentary is to have a frank and honest discussion about all of the people whose history was affected by what occurred on this land,” said Michael Hudson, executive director at Historic Smithfield Plantation.

As a preview of the anniversary, they are showing the documentary at the Lyric Theater in Blacksburg at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

They will also have it on their website after the anniversary celebrations for those who miss it.

For more information on the celebration and where the documentary will be, you can find it here.