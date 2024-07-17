Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves two men hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – An early morning shooting in Northwest Roanoke left two people injured on Tuesday, according to the police department.

At about 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were alerted about a shooting in the 500 block of 16th St NW. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men who were hurt as a result of the incident. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported them both to the hospital for treatment.

After investigating the scene, officers pinpointed several persons of interest suspected to be involved in the shooting, many of which were taken into custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the public in reference to this incident, authorities said.

Roanoke Police would like any information pertaining to this incident. Please contact them by calling 540-344-8500. You can also text at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous. We appreciate any help.