Salem Sheriff April Staton announces resignation

SALEM, Va. – Salem Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that its acting Sheriff, April Staton, has announced her resignation.

“I came to the Sheriff’s Office without any knowledge of law enforcement, but once on the job, I fell in love with the opportunities we have to affect someone’s life in a positive way. I am very proud I was able to earn the respect of our citizens and build on the traditions of the Salem Sheriff’s Office.” April Staton

Sheriff Staton was selected as the Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy in 2006, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2008. She was selected as Chief Deputy in 2014, and replaced Sheriff Ric Atkins in 2018.

Staton is the fourth Sheriff to lead Salem since it achieved city status in 1968.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Salem City Council will meet on Monday, Jul. 22 and are expected to vote to petition the Circuit Court to issue a writ to hold a special election at the same time as the upcoming November general election to fill the sheriff vacancy. Their term would begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and expire on Dec. 31, 2025. An interim sheriff will be selected and serve between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

Sheriff Staton’s resignation will be effective Aug. 31.