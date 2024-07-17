Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Inc. to build new facility in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Inc. will invest $16.85 million to build a new stave mill in Pittsylvania County, Governor Youngkin announced Wednesday.

The facility is set to be the fourth in Virginia and will create 40 new jobs and source 40% of its timber needs from Virginia forest land owners, we’re told.

“We’re proud to make Virginia the best home for business, and Speyside Bourbon Cooperage is an excellent example of how government can partner with companies to drive economic growth and success for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, Inc. is very excited to once again announce that we are building yet another site in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia has been home to three of our sites for multiple years now and beyond that, an excellent partner for us and our business,” said Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, Inc. President and General Manager Darren Whitmer.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Pittsylvania County, the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for the Commonwealth, we’re told.

10 News has learned Governor Youngkin approved a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Pittsylvania County will match with local funds.