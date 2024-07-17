Woman charged after allegedly shooting man in the leg in Giles County

A woman was charged and arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the leg in Giles County, according to the sheriff’s office.

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman was charged and arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the leg in Giles County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said it happened on Sunday at about 1 p.m. on Sunny Ridge Road.

Emily Taylor Sowell, 47, of Pearisburg, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to deputies.

We’re told she was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where she made a $10,000 secured bond on Tuesday.

The man hurt in the incident was taken to Giles Community Hospital and later to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and has since been treated and released, according to authorities.