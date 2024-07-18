73º
Pittsylvania County crash leaves 75-year-old man dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(WSLS)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Authorities said it happened on Wednesday close to 1 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike.

We’re told 75-year-old Joseph Patrick Miheve, of Chatham, was driving south in a 2003 Toyota Tundra when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned.

Miheve was taken to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he later died, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

