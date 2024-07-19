Botetourt County pursuit ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

Virginia State Police are investigating after a motorcycle pursuit ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

According to VSP, at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, a VSP trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle on Route 460 in Botetourt County for reckless driving. We’re told the driver of the motorcycle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The motorcycle exited Route 460 onto the Blueridge Parkway and continued north for six miles to the 97.7 mile marker.

As the driver attempted to exit the parkway, the motorcycle crashed into a closed gate on the Bedford side of Black Horse Gap, according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle pointed a gun, and the trooper discharged his duty gun, striking the individual.

We’re told the driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene. The passenger of the motorcycle was injured in the crash, and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said the trooper was not injured, and was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, state police will turn the findings over to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for adjudication.