Flights at local airports affected by widespread technology outage

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is among those affected in a widespread technology outage that has disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies worldwide.

We’re told that the 5:09 a.m. flight to Charlotte and 6 a.m. to Atlanta have anticipated delays. It appears as if the 5 a.m. flight to Charlotte has been affected at the Lynchburg Regional Airport as well, according to their website.

Recommended Videos

10 News reached out to Alexa Briehl from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, who said: “Sounds like TSA is not impacted but certain ticketing functions are currently being impacted and troubleshooted. Passengers should expect residual delays and check with their airline directly for flight status.”

July 19, 5:36 a.m.: In light of ongoing global IT issues, passengers may experience flight delays this morning. Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight status. — Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (@flyROA) July 19, 2024

We will continue to update this story if we learn of any more flight delays in our region.

WSLS 10 is also impacted.

Due to this, our Virginia Today show will look different Friday morning given that we are unable to log into our computers or access the software we use to build our shows at this time.

Various reports indicate that the problem stemmed from an issue with Microsoft’s security software, which engineers say is causing computers to crash.

We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

Some states are also having issues with their 911 services. So far, Virginia has not reported any issues but we are checking with our local leaders to get more information. The Roanoke Police Department said they are not affected.

Stay with wsls.com and also download our app to follow this breaking news story as it develops.

You can also follow us on Facebook or on Twitter.