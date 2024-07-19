70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Flights at local airports affected by widespread technology outage

We’re working for you to learn more and will continue to update this article as details become readily available

Tags: Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Widespread Outage
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks and more (WSLS 10)

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is among those affected in a widespread technology outage that has disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies worldwide.

We’re told that the 5:09 a.m. flight to Charlotte and 6 a.m. to Atlanta have anticipated delays. It appears as if the 5 a.m. flight to Charlotte has been affected at the Lynchburg Regional Airport as well, according to their website.

Recommended Videos

10 News reached out to Alexa Briehl from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, who said: “Sounds like TSA is not impacted but certain ticketing functions are currently being impacted and troubleshooted. Passengers should expect residual delays and check with their airline directly for flight status.”

We will continue to update this story if we learn of any more flight delays in our region.

WSLS 10 is also impacted.

Due to this, our Virginia Today show will look different Friday morning given that we are unable to log into our computers or access the software we use to build our shows at this time.

Various reports indicate that the problem stemmed from an issue with Microsoft’s security software, which engineers say is causing computers to crash.

Some states are also having issues with their 911 services. So far, Virginia has not reported any issues but we are checking with our local leaders to get more information. The Roanoke Police Department said they are not affected.

Stay with wsls.com and also download our app to follow this breaking news story as it develops.

You can also follow us on Facebook or on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos