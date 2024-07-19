Most funding ever given to I-81 widening project

ROANOKE, VA – You may have noticed the construction going on to make parts of Interstate 81 three lanes the past few years - well now, another section has gotten the funding to expand.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded more than $361 Million to add north and southbound lanes between exit 143 in Roanoke and 150 in Botetourt.

This is the largest contract to date to widen I-81.

“Right here in the middle of the corridor, we do see you know congestion and crashes along this stretch of road. About 22-23% of truck traffic uses this stretch of 81. There’s about 39,000 vehicles each day that travel this stretch of 81,” VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said.

Construction is set to start in the fall of next year and wrap up by the summer of 2031.